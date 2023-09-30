Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 638 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.

LON BYIT opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

