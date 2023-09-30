Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 638 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.
Bytes Technology Group Price Performance
LON BYIT opened at GBX 498.80 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 548 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bytes Technology Group
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.