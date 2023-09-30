British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($4.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.13) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 414 ($5.06).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 316.90 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.10. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38). The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). Insiders acquired a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

