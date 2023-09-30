Diversified Energy’s (DEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 80.65 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 79.05 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.57.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,686.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

In related news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,316.38 ($11,376.70). 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.