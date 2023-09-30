Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.