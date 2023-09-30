Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BERY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.54.

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,744. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

