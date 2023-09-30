AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $17.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

APP stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,104,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,208,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $19,809,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock valued at $947,717,590. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

