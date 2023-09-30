AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $15.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Shares of AMC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 370,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 45,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.