Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

