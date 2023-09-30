Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ARGO opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
