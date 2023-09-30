Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $307.11 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.42. The company has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.