StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
