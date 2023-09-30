PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
