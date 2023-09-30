Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of CCF opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. Chase has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $135.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
