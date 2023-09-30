Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alphawave IP Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.23.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphawave IP Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.