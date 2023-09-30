Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AWEVF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.