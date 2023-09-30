Peel Hunt Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTVCY. Barclays raised shares of Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.56) to GBX 870 ($10.62) in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Britvic has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $23.71.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

