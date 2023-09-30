Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

CPYYY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

