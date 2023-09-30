Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.
About Bank of Queensland
