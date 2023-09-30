Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

