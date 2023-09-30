Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Pinterest Stock Up 2.0 %

PINS opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,691 shares of company stock worth $13,539,879. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

