Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.