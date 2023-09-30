Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of LON OGN opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,539.68%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

