tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock.

tinyBuild Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of -0.25.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

