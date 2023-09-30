tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock.
tinyBuild Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -117.86 and a beta of -0.25.
tinyBuild Company Profile
