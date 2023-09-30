Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

