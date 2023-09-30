Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.