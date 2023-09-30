Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 12.1 %

XELB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

