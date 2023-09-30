Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of TRHC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

