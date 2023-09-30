Cohort (LON:CHRT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 492 ($6.01) on Tuesday. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($6.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,795.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.26.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,642.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

About Cohort

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther bought 1,000 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,227.87). 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.