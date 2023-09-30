James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Performance

LON:CRPR opened at GBX 770 ($9.40) on Tuesday. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($6.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.82). The company has a market cap of £73.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15,400.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 776.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 767.52.

James Cropper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. James Cropper’s payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

