Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NFG opened at GBX 641 ($7.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £638.82 million, a PE ratio of 32,050.00 and a beta of 1.38. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 542 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 859 ($10.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75,000.00%.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

