Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 29.8 %

OBD opened at GBX 37 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.73. The firm has a market cap of £74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -205.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.