Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APDN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.