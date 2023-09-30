Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

TSE:WTE opened at C$25.19 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.