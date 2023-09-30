Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 112.90%.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
