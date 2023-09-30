Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prada in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
