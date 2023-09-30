Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prada in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Prada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDSY

Prada Trading Up 1.8 %

About Prada

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Prada has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.