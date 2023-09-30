Investec Upgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.36) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($3.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 225 ($2.75) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 220 ($2.69) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

