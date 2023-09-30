NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

