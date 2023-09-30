StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

