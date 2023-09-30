SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.26. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.55.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

