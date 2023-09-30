LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 130.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

