StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 271.33%. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

