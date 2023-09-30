NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Barclays boosted their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 21,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

