Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $87.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

