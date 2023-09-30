StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.28. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.