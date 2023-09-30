StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.28. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
