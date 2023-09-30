Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Veritiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRTV opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.17. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $96.82 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 265,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

