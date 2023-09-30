USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

USDP stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.