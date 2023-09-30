StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.89.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
