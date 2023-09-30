StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.