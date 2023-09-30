Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

