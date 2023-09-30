The9 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

The9 Stock Performance

The9 stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

