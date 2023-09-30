ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $972.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

