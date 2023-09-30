TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$153.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.90.

Shares of TFII opened at C$174.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$158.94. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$117.42 and a 12 month high of C$188.44.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

