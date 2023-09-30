Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$11.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

