NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cormark downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.36.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
