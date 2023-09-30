Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) PT Raised to C$12.50

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

EFR opened at C$11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.17.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 278.29%. The firm had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

