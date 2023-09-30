Acumen Capital Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$11.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMG opened at C$8.50 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$4.72 and a 12-month high of C$9.08. The company has a market cap of C$686.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.35.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of C$20.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3323147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

